宋仲基攜愛妻歐洲約會！羅馬街頭牽手散步、甜蜜攬肩，Katy孕肚愈加明顯

正在匈牙利拍攝Netflix新片《盧基菀》的宋仲基,近日被目擊與妻子Katy一起在羅馬街頭牽手散步。Katy孕肚明顯隆起,兩人有說有笑、互動十分甜蜜。

昨日新浪娛樂公開了這組照片,宋仲基與妻子穿著寬鬆的休閒服、戴著太陽眼鏡,時而牽手、時而對視說笑,毫不在意路人眼光。



"#SongJoongKi and his wife are dating in Rome" is currently trending in Weibo



Joongki originally didn't notice the photographer but when he did, he didn't care ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



We are in a totally new era lol pic.twitter.com/LmihzGU054