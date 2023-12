继JAY泰焕田雄Yeo One等，新选秀《Build Up》续猜名单见洪性准Bitsaeon李欢喜帝业李大辉

Mnet全新选秀节目《Build Up:美声男团生存战》(暂译)26日公布评审团,另外还流出一波参赛者剪影参赛影片,而今日公布一支前导预告外,剩下一波参赛者影片也在今(28)日流出,激起网友继续猜测谁是谁。

[#빌드업] 티저 공개



진화된 보컬 보이그룹의 탄생을 함께하라!

WHO'S THE FOUR?



〈빌드업 : 보컬 보이그룹 서바이벌〉

2024년 1월 26일 금요일 밤 10시 10분 첫 방송



오늘 오후 6시, 엠넷 플러스에서

참가자 40인의 목소리를 미리 만나보세요!#보컬 #보이그룹 #서바이벌 #이다희… pic.twitter.com/LkAYvmweSP — Mnet (@MnetKR) December 28, 2023

*前情提要:‎《Build Up》评审集结李硕薰白虎徐恩光颂乐Wendy金在焕,参赛者JAY泰焕善燏田雄猜猜看

下半部比较无异议且讨论最多的是「V27」可能是BDC洪性准、「V36」M.O.N.T Bitsaeon、 「V38」UP10TION李欢喜,但也有人说「V29」才是李欢喜。「V40」则比较特别,因为上半部参赛者中,网友才对PENTAGON Yeo One到底是不是「V15」出现分歧,没想到是「V40」才对?而先前本站便讨论过‎《Build Up》集合了许多选秀熟面孔,看完本篇更明显!以下汇整网友猜测名单:

▼V21:Joel(BTL的Jay)?



@joeljaylane91, is that you?! That dulcet croon sounded just like you https://t.co/63M8gtDR4y — Choco, Loving you Forever and Always~ (@ChocoCara2) December 28, 2023

▼V22:100%张赫晋?



HYUKJIN FINALLY GETTING RECOGNITION FOR HIS VOICE 2024 https://t.co/gMrrUxiwVd — bet(h)ter day (@bethterday) December 27, 2023

▼V23:Newkidd李珉旭?



▼V24:Dabit?(韩裔美籍创作歌手)E'LAST白洁?



Some people saying it might be dabit and it makes sense



But like no one really confirming who he is

Beautiful voice tho https://t.co/lRJIxHUBlX — Itsmeummmmheyy (@itsmeummmmheyy) December 28, 2023

▼V25:前XEED RONI



Anyone else hear former XEED member Roni or is it just me? https://t.co/0kFZmq3wEN — NicRoha (@NicRoha94) December 28, 2023

▼V26:HIGH4 Sunggu(成具)



n this one lowkey sounds like sunggu to me but i cant tell bc its completely different than his usual stuff https://t.co/3pu3ZAQiQK — allen's puppy (@asideallen) December 27, 2023

▼V27:BDC洪性准?(曾参赛《PRODUCE X 101》、《PEAK TIME》)



▼V28:贤洙(D1CE出身)?TAEWOO(韩泰宇,曾参赛《Sing Again 2》)?



Maybe it's Hyunsoo (ex-D1ce)? I'm not that familiar with his voice though https://t.co/Kl8XMK33gD — XxXIllegirlARMYXxX (한나리) ~ Forever Bulletproof ~ (@eliseke97) December 27, 2023

No one knows who it is it has to be taewoo (sing again 2 contestant) right it sounds like him https://t.co/GoZWzSWHCO — Itsmeummmmheyy (@itsmeummmmheyy) December 28, 2023

▼V29:FANTASY BOYS李瀚穦(《FANTASY BOYS》脱颖而出)?池珍硕(曾参赛《UNDER NINETEEN》)?UP10TION李欢喜(曾参与《BOYS PLANET》但退赛)?



Jinseok is that u?

kalo bener mah kangen bgt gw, doi pick gw di u19 https://t.co/9PduH40Fce — HIP PO CAHOL GEMES (@ilouyou_) December 28, 2023

▼V30:THE BOYZ KEVIN?THE BOYZ JACOB?TAN Jooan(《极限出道 野生偶像》脱颖而出)?



Okay I don't know if either of them are in this, but it sounds like Kevin or Jacob from The Boyz https://t.co/C9AzkvQCrP — Jules (@rosequartzish) December 27, 2023

Been listening to this on repeat. Could this possibly be Im Jooan of TAN? He plays the guitar too! But if not, wished he joined this show coz his vocals are soooo good. https://t.co/FDioy0CSZm — (@_niikkz) December 28, 2023

▼V31:BDC金施勲(曾参与《PRODUCE X 101》)?AB6IX李大辉(Wanna One出身,曾参与《PRODUCE 101第二季》)?



I think this is Sihun if all 3 members of bdc are joining https://t.co/sxR7om3Gc8 — dongmyeong queer force (@dongmeowng) December 27, 2023

i'm probably wrong but sounds like daehwi to me https://t.co/LWv9Tr93bY — Christine MOMtheK (@officialMOMtheK) December 27, 2023

▼V32:from20来桓?AB6IX李大辉?

和上一篇几位似曾相识,from20来桓(BIGSTAR出身)粉丝现在拚命反驳这不是他



From20 or Daehwi? https://t.co/xGlfFbC5VK — dongmyeong queer force (@dongmeowng) December 27, 2023

this is not raehwan (from20) CUT IT OUT!!! https://t.co/CSBurSQgRQ — marissa (@forheedo) December 28, 2023

▼V33:iKON Bobby?

有人说是Bobby但也有人跳出来反驳。



this isn't Bobby guys https://t.co/LqkvJLQAZz — CUBE Entertainment's #1 Nemesis (@actualhongseok) December 27, 2023

▼V34:IMFACT帝业?



▼V35:IMFACT帝业?



It's kind a Jeup but it is no? Idkhttps://t.co/3GAbP7grHw — nimz∞ (@nimz0317) December 28, 2023

▼V36:M.O.N.T Bitsaeon(金想演,曾参赛《MIXNINE》、《PEAK TIME》)?

有网友说这根本是《MIXNINE》和《UNDER NINETEEN》大型聚会,但小编也想说,也可以是《Produce X 101》、《PEAK TIME》聚会……



streets are saying bitsaeon so im guessing this whole show is just one big mixnine and under19 reunion https://t.co/nmIa5sfOs6 — sysia¡! (@y17uta) December 27, 2023

▼V37:WEi姜锡华(曾参赛《YG宝石盒》、《PRODUCE X 101》)



Seokhwa has been confirmed as a contestant on Mnet's "Build Up," premiering January 26 at 10 PM KST‼️



Let's get ready to show him all our support! #위아이 #WEi #강석화 #KANGSEOKHWA #빌드업 pic.twitter.com/IRQ7n2cMO9 — RUi Reminders (@RUiReminders) December 27, 2023

▼V38:UP10TION李欢喜?



▼V39:Tony(余景天,曾参赛《PRODUCE X 101》)

有人说是也有人说不是。



tony yu from pdx? https://t.co/tAPgCwLfil — miya !!NOBODY MENTION THE CONCERT AROUND ME (@i6jiseok) December 28, 2023

▼V40:PENTAGON Yeo One(吕畅九)?

网友曾吵起来说V15不是PENTAGON Yeo One,原来在这里?



草莓@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者,本站将予以追究

