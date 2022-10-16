爱情长跑10年甜蜜依旧！粉丝偶遇郑敬淏♥秀英毫不遮掩的户外约会：「真的很般配」

一起认真研究店门口的看板也太可爱～



「演艺圈情侣档」郑敬淏、秀英，两人从2012年9月开始恋爱，之后转为公开交往，今年（2022年）已经爱情长跑10年。虽然这期间不曾公开过合照，‎但他们私下可爱又低调的互动‎，让不少粉丝表示：「真的太甜蜜了！」

I'm in Seoul for vacation with friends — and we randomly bumped into Kyungho and Sooyoung while we were out for lunch.



Internally screamed 'cos I never imagined I'd see them together ever irl



P.S. we didn't bother them, just took some shots and left them in peace pic.twitter.com/JLwLIxgxUs