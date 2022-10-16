爱情长跑10年甜蜜依旧！粉丝偶遇郑敬淏♥秀英毫不遮掩的户外约会：「真的很般配」

爱情长跑10年甜蜜依旧！粉丝偶遇郑敬淏♥秀英毫不遮掩的户外约会：「真的很般配」

明星   2022年10月16日   星期日12:10   Hui  

（封面图源：IG@jstar_allallj、sooyoungchoi）

一起认真研究店门口的看板也太可爱～

（图源：IG@jstar_allallj、sooyoungchoi）
「演艺圈情侣档」郑敬淏、秀英，两人从2012年9月开始恋爱，之后转为公开交往，今年（2022年）已经爱情长跑10年。虽然这期间不曾公开过合照，‎但他们私下可爱又低调的互动‎，让不少粉丝表示：「真的太甜蜜了！」

昨日（15日），有网友在Twitter分享郑敬淏、秀英的约会目击照。他们一身休闲、头戴鸭舌帽（总觉得造型有搭配过XD），在首尔某家店门口认真地研究看板。之后，两人选择在户外的座位用餐，丝毫不掩饰、大大方方约会的模样，让看者感到自在、舒服，就是一对非常寻常的情侣！（该名网友表示，当时并没有去打扰他们，只有拍几张照而已）

（图源：YouTube@ 엠뚜루마뚜루：MBC 공식 종합 채널、 모노튜브画面截图）

Hui@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

广告
相关新闻
留言/评论
主页 » 明星 » 爱情长跑10年甜蜜依旧！粉丝偶遇郑敬淏♥秀英毫不遮掩的户外约会：「真的很般配」
© 2022 KSD 韩星网
版权所有 不得转载 关於我们 免责声明 私隐政策 广告查询 招募写手