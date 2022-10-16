爱情长跑10年甜蜜依旧！粉丝偶遇郑敬淏♥秀英毫不遮掩的户外约会：「真的很般配」

一起认真研究店门口的看板也太可爱～
「演艺圈情侣档」郑敬淏、秀英，两人从2012年9月开始恋爱，之后转为公开交往，今年（2022年）已经爱情长跑10年。虽然这期间不曾公开过合照，但他们私下可爱又低调的互动，让不少粉丝表示：「真的太甜蜜了！」
I'm in Seoul for vacation with friends — and we randomly bumped into Kyungho and Sooyoung while we were out for lunch.— miel (@dailyseonshine) October 15, 2022
Internally screamed 'cos I never imagined I'd see them together ever irl
P.S. we didn't bother them, just took some shots and left them in peace pic.twitter.com/JLwLIxgxUs
昨日（15日），有网友在Twitter分享郑敬淏、秀英的约会目击照。他们一身休闲、头戴鸭舌帽（总觉得造型有搭配过XD），在首尔某家店门口认真地研究看板。之后，两人选择在户外的座位用餐，丝毫不掩饰、大大方方约会的模样，让看者感到自在、舒服，就是一对非常寻常的情侣！（该名网友表示，当时并没有去打扰他们，只有拍几张照而已）
Hui@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究
广告