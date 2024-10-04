李到晛兵役期間閃現比利時街頭！布魯塞爾公園遊擊演唱會大展歌喉，第一次來歐洲竟是出差

當地時間10月3日，李到晛所屬的韓國空軍軍樂隊來到比利時首都布魯塞爾公園進行遊擊演唱會，韓國國家遺產振興院藝術團的舞蹈團也一同參與演出。
這次演唱會大約1小時，演出內容包括國樂歌謠（국악가요）和K-pop流行歌曲等等。 李到晛擔任主持人，還和同袍們一起演唱會了音樂劇《The Last Kiss》中的歌曲《通往明天的階梯》。
Lee Do Hyun, currently in Brussel, Belgium is recently performed in Busking Performance along with ROKAF Military Band on October 3rd local time.— lee do hyun update(@LDH_UPDATE) October 4, 2024
ROKAF Military Band is set to perform in 11th Belgian International Military Band Festival in Ostend by Oct 5-6#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/9SSfX8ZMNY
Lee Do Hyun and ROKAF Military Band busking performance has gathered 300 attendance despite chilly weather of 13 degrees—— lee do hyun update (@LDH_UPDATE) October 4, 2024
"It's my first time going to Europe, I fear they are not able to enjoy the music well, but I'm grateful they enjoyed it a lot"#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/uXMjpcKxet
據悉當時有現場市民認出李到晛，演出結束後紛紛要求合照留念，軍樂隊也出於公眾宣傳精神同意了合照請求。
李到晛接受聯合新聞採訪表示這是他第一次來到歐洲，觀眾們十分欣賞本次演出、反響高於預期，令他感到驚訝又感謝。
2024.10.04 #이도현— 꾸리 (@Kkuri_0411) October 4, 2024
벨기에 in Royal Palace of Brussels pic.twitter.com/dPSENsjLwQ
空軍軍樂隊在演出前參觀了韓戰參戰紀念碑，向為國犧牲的先烈們致敬。 軍樂隊還將於5日至6日參加第11屆比利時國際軍樂節。
此外，李到晛去年8月入伍，預計明年5月13日退伍。 李到晛憑Netflix《黑暗榮耀》被全球觀眾認識，參與主演的電影《破墓》今年2月在韓上映，電影出道作即突破一千萬觀影人次紀錄，被譽為「千萬新人」。
