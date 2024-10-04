李到晛兵役期間閃現比利時街頭！布魯塞爾公園遊擊演唱會大展歌喉，第一次來歐洲竟是出差

當地時間10月3日，李到晛所屬的韓國空軍軍樂隊來到比利時首都布魯塞爾公園進行遊擊演唱會，韓國國家遺產振興院藝術團的舞蹈團也一同參與演出。

這次演唱會大約1小時，演出內容包括國樂歌謠（국악가요）和K-pop流行歌曲等等。 李到晛擔任主持人，還和同袍們一起演唱會了音樂劇《The Last Kiss》中的歌曲《通往明天的階梯》。



Lee Do Hyun, currently in Brussel, Belgium is recently performed in Busking Performance along with ROKAF Military Band on October 3rd local time. ROKAF Military Band is set to perform in 11th Belgian International Military Band Festival in Ostend by Oct 5-6 #LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/9SSfX8ZMNY

Lee Do Hyun and ROKAF Military Band busking performance has gathered 300 attendance despite chilly weather of 13 degrees—



"It's my first time going to Europe, I fear they are not able to enjoy the music well, but I'm grateful they enjoyed it a lot"#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/uXMjpcKxet