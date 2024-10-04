李到晛兵役期间闪现比利时街头！布鲁塞尔公园游击演唱会大展歌喉，第一次来欧洲竟是出差

当地时间10月3日，李到晛所属的韩国空军军乐队来到比利时首都布鲁塞尔公园进行游击演唱会，韩国国家遗产振兴院艺术团的舞蹈团也一同参与演出。

这次演唱会大约1小时，演出内容包括国乐歌谣（국악가요）和K-pop流行歌曲等等。 李到晛担任主持人，还和同袍们一起演唱会了音乐剧《The Last Kiss》中的歌曲《通往明天的阶梯》。



Lee Do Hyun, currently in Brussel, Belgium is recently performed in Busking Performance along with ROKAF Military Band on October 3rd local time. ROKAF Military Band is set to perform in 11th Belgian International Military Band Festival in Ostend by Oct 5-6 #LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/9SSfX8ZMNY

Lee Do Hyun and ROKAF Military Band busking performance has gathered 300 attendance despite chilly weather of 13 degrees—



"It's my first time going to Europe, I fear they are not able to enjoy the music well, but I'm grateful they enjoyed it a lot"#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/uXMjpcKxet