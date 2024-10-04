李到晛兵役期间闪现比利时街头！布鲁塞尔公园游击演唱会大展歌喉，第一次来欧洲竟是出差

当地时间10月3日，李到晛所属的韩国空军军乐队来到比利时首都布鲁塞尔公园进行游击演唱会，韩国国家遗产振兴院艺术团的舞蹈团也一同参与演出。
这次演唱会大约1小时，演出内容包括国乐歌谣（국악가요）和K-pop流行歌曲等等。 李到晛担任主持人，还和同袍们一起演唱会了音乐剧《The Last Kiss》中的歌曲《通往明天的阶梯》。
Lee Do Hyun, currently in Brussel, Belgium is recently performed in Busking Performance along with ROKAF Military Band on October 3rd local time.— lee do hyun update(@LDH_UPDATE) October 4, 2024
ROKAF Military Band is set to perform in 11th Belgian International Military Band Festival in Ostend by Oct 5-6#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/9SSfX8ZMNY
Lee Do Hyun and ROKAF Military Band busking performance has gathered 300 attendance despite chilly weather of 13 degrees—— lee do hyun update (@LDH_UPDATE) October 4, 2024
"It's my first time going to Europe, I fear they are not able to enjoy the music well, but I'm grateful they enjoyed it a lot"#LEEDOHYUN #이도현 pic.twitter.com/uXMjpcKxet
据悉当时有现场市民认出李到晛，演出结束后纷纷要求合照留念，军乐队也出於公众宣传精神同意了合照请求。
李到晛接受联合新闻采访表示这是他第一次来到欧洲，观众们十分欣赏本次演出、反响高於预期，令他感到惊讶又感谢。
2024.10.04 #이도현— 꾸리 (@Kkuri_0411) October 4, 2024
벨기에 in Royal Palace of Brussels pic.twitter.com/dPSENsjLwQ
空军军乐队在演出前参观了韩战参战纪念碑，向为国牺牲的先烈们致敬。 军乐队还将於5日至6日参加第11届比利时国际军乐节。
2024.10.04 #이도현— 꾸리 (@Kkuri_0411) October 4, 2024
벨기에 in Royal Palace of Brussels pic.twitter.com/Ofts9UnCAp
此外，李到晛去年8月入伍，预计明年5月13日退伍。 李到晛凭Netflix《黑暗荣耀》被全球观众认识，参与主演的电影《破墓》今年2月在韩上映，电影出道作即突破一千万观影人次纪录，被誉为「千万新人」。
