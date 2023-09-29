BLACKPINK Lisa瘋馬秀首演照片公開！隊友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，觀眾後記評價高：「毫不低俗的藝術品」
明星   2023年9月29日   星期五10:31   Sani  

（封面圖源：IG@lalalaLisa_M）

BLACKPINK成員Lisa的巴黎瘋馬秀昨晚上演首場，主辦方公開Lisa與其他舞者的合照，其中Lisa戴著粉色假髮，服裝與其他舞者有所不同。

當天正在巴黎參加時裝周活動的隊友ROSÉ和Jisoo也獲邀出席觀看。 據網友透露，ROSE和Jisoo帶著鮮花來到現場，邊喝香檳邊欣賞表演，全程為Lisa應援、有說有笑和尖叫，結束時還一起擺出超大愛心pose，直到Lisa看到她們。

演出結束後Lisa來到場外問候粉絲，並為大家簽名：

據觀看演出的網友表示，演出本身完全沒有低俗和挑逗，美麗性感又精緻、堪稱藝術品，認為演出值得雙倍價格500歐元。 其中一支舞Lisa穿著CEO服裝出場，以桌子為道具跳舞，依次脫去短裙和上衣等全部衣物，並扔向觀眾席。

韓網友評價總體頗為負面：「自己該遮的倒是都遮住了呢」、「如果堂堂正正認為是藝術的話，當事人也脫啊」、「只有一個男人穿得完整體面... 21世紀這算什麼公演」、「自降身價」、「脫衣舞形象大使」、「拿掉K-POP的標籤吧」、「那是Lisa嗎？認不出…」、「不愧是YG」、「女生為何要去看？」、 「腦袋是空的嗎」、「隊友是支持她的意思嗎？」、 「她們去看秀是很大的宣傳... 真的很有害」、「荒唐，為何這樣利用BLACKPINK的名聲？」、 「粉絲要抓狂了」極少數人表述支持：「很開心看到她們友誼堅固，紅起來是有原因的」、「這公演在全世界都被罵嗎？」、 「好想看」。

西方網友則持較為正面的態度，認為Lisa勇敢打破K-POP的界限和亞洲傳統、走出舒適區，且不畏懼批評，最終成為世界級藝人。

