BLACKPINK Lisa瘋馬秀首演照片公開！隊友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，觀眾後記評價高：「毫不低俗的藝術品」

BLACKPINK成員Lisa的巴黎瘋馬秀昨晚上演首場，主辦方公開Lisa與其他舞者的合照，其中Lisa戴著粉色假髮，服裝與其他舞者有所不同。

she’s that girl omg lalisaaaa



LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/68cv8Nnw3Q — LISA 리사 FRANCE FANBASE (@LSMFRANCE) September 28, 2023

當天正在巴黎參加時裝周活動的隊友ROSÉ和Jisoo也獲邀出席觀看。 據網友透露，ROSE和Jisoo帶著鮮花來到現場，邊喝香檳邊欣賞表演，全程為Lisa應援、有說有笑和尖叫，結束時還一起擺出超大愛心pose，直到Lisa看到她們。

Jisoo and Rosé went to watch Lisa’s Crazy Horse performance in Paris. The girls went to support with flowers, enjoyed the show with champagne, and made a big heart for Lisa at the end of the show and didn’t stop until Lisa saw them, they’re so fucking cute pic.twitter.com/kVYZhaHkwp — 젠바 (@blackpinkbabo) September 28, 2023

演出結束後Lisa來到場外問候粉絲，並為大家簽名：

the most beautiful woman ever pic.twitter.com/fV35VvNMer — lisa loops (@lsloops) September 28, 2023

據觀看演出的網友表示，演出本身完全沒有低俗和挑逗，美麗性感又精緻、堪稱藝術品，認為演出值得雙倍價格500歐元。 其中一支舞Lisa穿著CEO服裝出場，以桌子為道具跳舞，依次脫去短裙和上衣等全部衣物，並扔向觀眾席。

I repeat for her big show she was in a ceo outfit, then she started to do a dance with a table then she took off her ceo skirt… so we saw her lingerie with tights (idk if it’s the world).. then she took off her top and all that all that OMG guys — (@lichaeinparis) September 28, 2023

LISA THREW THIS AT ME OH MY GOD IM DONE DONE #LISAxCRAZYHORSE pic.twitter.com/zHmbz1jC1V — ejp (@angelfordelena) September 28, 2023

the one where lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt… and ended up in black underwear. that’s it. THAT’S THE TWEET. — (@selalalisas) September 28, 2023

韓網友評價總體頗為負面：「自己該遮的倒是都遮住了呢」、「如果堂堂正正認為是藝術的話，當事人也脫啊」、「只有一個男人穿得完整體面... 21世紀這算什麼公演」、「自降身價」、「脫衣舞形象大使」、「拿掉K-POP的標籤吧」、「那是Lisa嗎？認不出…」、「不愧是YG」、「女生為何要去看？」、 「腦袋是空的嗎」、「隊友是支持她的意思嗎？」、 「她們去看秀是很大的宣傳... 真的很有害」、「荒唐，為何這樣利用BLACKPINK的名聲？」、 「粉絲要抓狂了」極少數人表述支持：「很開心看到她們友誼堅固，紅起來是有原因的」、「這公演在全世界都被罵嗎？」、 「好想看」。

西方網友則持較為正面的態度，認為Lisa勇敢打破K-POP的界限和亞洲傳統、走出舒適區，且不畏懼批評，最終成為世界級藝人。

This is the best night of my life really, i’ve never seen a show with so much quality, beauty, everything was so crazy. Lisa was atonishing the dancers were amazing.

250 is nothing compared to what I felt tonight I just want to go again — . (@emrldazz) September 28, 2023

The show was not vulgar at all it was so beautiful, as someone who’s really modest I’ve felt so comfortable watching those womens. It was so natural and pretty it was literally art and lisa omgggg truly this crazyhorse performance is definitely not vulgar it’s a work of art — . (@emrldazz) September 28, 2023

Sani@KSD / 非得本站書面同意 請勿抄襲、轉載、改寫或引述本站內容。如有違者，本站將予以追究

相關新聞