BLACKPINK Lisa疯马秀首演照片公开！队友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，观众后记评价高：「毫不低俗的艺术品」
广告

BLACKPINK Lisa疯马秀首演照片公开！队友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，观众后记评价高：「毫不低俗的艺术品」

明星   2023年9月29日   星期五10:31   Sani  

（封面图源：IG@lalalaLisa_M）

BLACKPINK成员Lisa的巴黎疯马秀昨晚上演首场，主办方公开Lisa与其他舞者的合照，其中Lisa戴著粉色假发，服装与其他舞者有所不同。

当天正在巴黎参加时装周活动的队友ROSÉ和Jisoo也获邀出席观看。 据网友透露，ROSE和Jisoo带著鲜花来到现场，边喝香槟边欣赏表演，全程为Lisa应援、有说有笑和尖叫，结束时还一起摆出超大爱心pose，直到Lisa看到她们。

演出结束后Lisa来到场外问候粉丝，并为大家签名：

据观看演出的网友表示，演出本身完全没有低俗和挑逗，美丽性感又精致、堪称艺术品，认为演出值得双倍价格500欧元。 其中一支舞Lisa穿著CEO服装出场，以桌子为道具跳舞，依次脱去短裙和上衣等全部衣物，并扔向观众席。

韩网友评价总体颇为负面：「自己该遮的倒是都遮住了呢」、「如果堂堂正正认为是艺术的话，当事人也脱啊」、「只有一个男人穿得完整体面... 21世纪这算什么公演」、「自降身价」、「脱衣舞形象大使」、「拿掉K-POP的标签吧」、「那是Lisa吗？认不出…」、「不愧是YG」、「女生为何要去看？」、 「脑袋是空的吗」、「队友是支持她的意思吗？」、 「她们去看秀是很大的宣传... 真的很有害」、「荒唐，为何这样利用BLACKPINK的名声？」、 「粉丝要抓狂了」极少数人表述支持：「很开心看到她们友谊坚固，红起来是有原因的」、「这公演在全世界都被骂吗？」、 「好想看」。

西方网友则持较为正面的态度，认为Lisa勇敢打破K-POP的界限和亚洲传统、走出舒适区，且不畏惧批评，最终成为世界级艺人。

Sani@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

广告
相关新闻
留言/评论
主页 » 明星 » BLACKPINK Lisa疯马秀首演照片公开！队友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，观众后记评价高：「毫不低俗的艺术品」
© 2023 KSD 韩星网
版权所有 不得转载 关於我们 免责声明 私隐政策 广告查询 招募写手