BLACKPINK Lisa疯马秀首演照片公开！队友ROSÉ & Jisoo出席，观众后记评价高：「毫不低俗的艺术品」

BLACKPINK成员Lisa的巴黎疯马秀昨晚上演首场，主办方公开Lisa与其他舞者的合照，其中Lisa戴著粉色假发，服装与其他舞者有所不同。

she’s that girl omg lalisaaaa



LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/68cv8Nnw3Q — LISA 리사 FRANCE FANBASE (@LSMFRANCE) September 28, 2023

当天正在巴黎参加时装周活动的队友ROSÉ和Jisoo也获邀出席观看。 据网友透露，ROSE和Jisoo带著鲜花来到现场，边喝香槟边欣赏表演，全程为Lisa应援、有说有笑和尖叫，结束时还一起摆出超大爱心pose，直到Lisa看到她们。

Jisoo and Rosé went to watch Lisa’s Crazy Horse performance in Paris. The girls went to support with flowers, enjoyed the show with champagne, and made a big heart for Lisa at the end of the show and didn’t stop until Lisa saw them, they’re so fucking cute pic.twitter.com/kVYZhaHkwp — 젠바 (@blackpinkbabo) September 28, 2023

演出结束后Lisa来到场外问候粉丝，并为大家签名：

the most beautiful woman ever pic.twitter.com/fV35VvNMer — lisa loops (@lsloops) September 28, 2023

据观看演出的网友表示，演出本身完全没有低俗和挑逗，美丽性感又精致、堪称艺术品，认为演出值得双倍价格500欧元。 其中一支舞Lisa穿著CEO服装出场，以桌子为道具跳舞，依次脱去短裙和上衣等全部衣物，并扔向观众席。

I repeat for her big show she was in a ceo outfit, then she started to do a dance with a table then she took off her ceo skirt… so we saw her lingerie with tights (idk if it’s the world).. then she took off her top and all that all that OMG guys — (@lichaeinparis) September 28, 2023

LISA THREW THIS AT ME OH MY GOD IM DONE DONE #LISAxCRAZYHORSE pic.twitter.com/zHmbz1jC1V — ejp (@angelfordelena) September 28, 2023

the one where lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt… and ended up in black underwear. that’s it. THAT’S THE TWEET. — (@selalalisas) September 28, 2023

韩网友评价总体颇为负面：「自己该遮的倒是都遮住了呢」、「如果堂堂正正认为是艺术的话，当事人也脱啊」、「只有一个男人穿得完整体面... 21世纪这算什么公演」、「自降身价」、「脱衣舞形象大使」、「拿掉K-POP的标签吧」、「那是Lisa吗？认不出…」、「不愧是YG」、「女生为何要去看？」、 「脑袋是空的吗」、「队友是支持她的意思吗？」、 「她们去看秀是很大的宣传... 真的很有害」、「荒唐，为何这样利用BLACKPINK的名声？」、 「粉丝要抓狂了」极少数人表述支持：「很开心看到她们友谊坚固，红起来是有原因的」、「这公演在全世界都被骂吗？」、 「好想看」。

西方网友则持较为正面的态度，认为Lisa勇敢打破K-POP的界限和亚洲传统、走出舒适区，且不畏惧批评，最终成为世界级艺人。

This is the best night of my life really, i’ve never seen a show with so much quality, beauty, everything was so crazy. Lisa was atonishing the dancers were amazing.

250 is nothing compared to what I felt tonight I just want to go again — . (@emrldazz) September 28, 2023

The show was not vulgar at all it was so beautiful, as someone who’s really modest I’ve felt so comfortable watching those womens. It was so natural and pretty it was literally art and lisa omgggg truly this crazyhorse performance is definitely not vulgar it’s a work of art — . (@emrldazz) September 28, 2023

