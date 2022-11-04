2022 MAMA投票曲線異常「多組候選團同步升降」，官方回應：不正當票數全部作廢！

韓國最受矚目的年度音樂頒獎禮MAMA AWARDS近日開放全球粉絲投票，但有網友發現部份候選團的票數上升曲線十分異常，懷疑有人使用機器人作弊。
MAMA上月24日就「Worldwide Fan's Choice」獎項開啟全球投票，近日韓網多個貼子指出投票結果有問題：有幾組藝人的票數曲線從10月30日開始突然上升、趨勢高度重合，而且是在通常很少人投票的淩晨時段爆發，還出現不同組藝人票數與增幅完全一致的詭異現象。 黑色的MAMAMOO曲線是用來作對照的正常狀況：
mys and midzys need to work together to call out mama because how is it possible that aespa and itzy have exactly the same amount of votes multiple times. both of their votes had also decreased whereas other groups who weren’t even in top20 are getting 10k+ votes in one hour pic.twitter.com/vUrH19hAeJ— mar (@yujimjn) November 2, 2022
還有人爆料海外粉絲在Discord的討論截圖，內容提到購買非法投票機器人「每秒投出30票、每小時2500票」、與其他團粉絲互相幫忙投票，直言「Kpop原本就沒有公平可言」、「不止我們，所有粉絲都這樣做」。
For everyone who was suffered from this you need to know that we were working everyday damn hard manually and then there were some people just using bot to surpass u all pic.twitter.com/icdwGCHjnO— lazy_sowhat (@lazysowhat) November 3, 2022
今日MAMA主辦方Mnet正式做出回應，在官網貼出公告稱正在分階段進行驗證、即時公開總票數和各藝人得票率，並將認定為不正當投票的數據排除在最終計票之外。
此外，2022 MAMA AWARDS將於11月29日和30日在日本大阪京瓷巨蛋舉行。
Sani@KSD / 非得本站書面同意 請勿抄襲、轉載、改寫或引述本站內容。如有違者，本站將予以追究