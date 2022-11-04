2022 MAMA投票曲線異常「多組候選團同步升降」，官方回應：不正當票數全部作廢！

KPOP   2022年11月4日   星期五18:00   Sani  

（封面圖源：Mnet）

韓國最受矚目的年度音樂頒獎禮MAMA AWARDS近日開放全球粉絲投票，但有網友發現部份候選團的票數上升曲線十分異常，懷疑有人使用機器人作弊。

MAMA上月24日就「Worldwide Fan's Choice」獎項開啟全球投票，近日韓網多個貼子指出投票結果有問題：有幾組藝人的票數曲線從10月30日開始突然上升、趨勢高度重合，而且是在通常很少人投票的淩晨時段爆發，還出現不同組藝人票數與增幅完全一致的詭異現象。 黑色的MAMAMOO曲線是用來作對照的正常狀況：
（圖源：theqoo）

還有人爆料海外粉絲在Discord的討論截圖，內容提到購買非法投票機器人「每秒投出30票、每小時2500票」、與其他團粉絲互相幫忙投票，直言「Kpop原本就沒有公平可言」、「不止我們，所有粉絲都這樣做」。

今日MAMA主辦方Mnet正式做出回應，在官網貼出公告稱正在分階段進行驗證、即時公開總票數和各藝人得票率，並將認定為不正當投票的數據排除在最終計票之外。
（圖源：2022mama.com）

此外，2022 MAMA AWARDS將於11月29日和30日在日本大阪京瓷巨蛋舉行。

Sani@KSD / 非得本站書面同意 請勿抄襲、轉載、改寫或引述本站內容。如有違者，本站將予以追究

