Super Junior始源超宠外甥金敏，带她看aespa演唱会！事后喊：育儿不容易XD
明星   2025年3月17日   星期一17:00   草莓  

（封面图源：X@siwonchoi）

Super Junior始源（崔始源）有个外甥大家还记得吗？就是曾语出惊人「所有Super Junior叔叔都讨厌」，还自爆幼儿园就谈三角恋的外甥金敏！昨（17）日始源这舅舅带她去看aespa演唱会呢！

始源昨日在IG透露自己在SM娱乐师妹aespa首尔演唱会上，后来有粉丝捕捉到他身边坐的正是他的外甥金敏，纷纷称赞他真的是最好的舅舅、超宠外甥，也有人笑说看他带小孩画面很有趣。
（图源：始源IG@siwonchoi截图）

搞笑的是，始源后来在X发文，日语写：「育儿不容易。」表情一下严肃一下又宠溺，大家都觉得太可爱啦，可以感觉得到始源的父爱，或惊觉金敏长好大、时间流逝真快。

看到这，不妨回顾金敏的「经典事迹」吧：
〈崔始源那位「讨厌SJ全部叔叔」的外甥金敏又出现了！幼儿园就谈三角恋让舅舅心情超复杂XD〉‎

▼始源也从金敏小时候就会帮忙照顾到现在呢！

