Super Junior始源超宠外甥金敏，带她看aespa演唱会！事后喊：育儿不容易XD

Super Junior始源（崔始源）有个外甥大家还记得吗？就是曾语出惊人「所有Super Junior叔叔都讨厌」，还自爆幼儿园就谈三角恋的外甥金敏！昨（17）日始源这舅舅带她去看aespa演唱会呢！

始源昨日在IG透露自己在SM娱乐师妹aespa首尔演唱会上，后来有粉丝捕捉到他身边坐的正是他的外甥金敏，纷纷称赞他真的是最好的舅舅、超宠外甥，也有人笑说看他带小孩画面很有趣。



搞笑的是，始源后来在X发文，日语写：「育儿不容易。」表情一下严肃一下又宠溺，大家都觉得太可爱啦，可以感觉得到始源的父爱，或惊觉金敏长好大、时间流逝真快。



看到这，不妨回顾金敏的「经典事迹」吧：

〈崔始源那位「讨厌SJ全部叔叔」的外甥金敏又出现了！幼儿园就谈三角恋让舅舅心情超复杂XD〉‎



▼始源也从金敏小时候就会帮忙照顾到现在呢！



I went to the GAUGUIN art gallery trip.



beautiful princess niece and nerd uncle siwon... pic.twitter.com/ale8o9bZQt — Siwon Choi (@siwonchoi) June 30, 2013

having lunch with my beautiful princess niece. love you as always. pic.twitter.com/dxJgLoltj9 — Siwon Choi (@siwonchoi) June 30, 2013

Siwon and siwon's niece. There is so much love in siwon's eyes



Siwon it's time you settle down- pic.twitter.com/JvZTC5Yczs — Isha (@baguettekyu) October 20, 2019

