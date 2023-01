因人气最高？在海外巡演被其他粉丝「排挤」的裴珍映，韩网友：「没有他就不会有这个组合了」

30日,在韩国论坛有篇以「因爲是 Wanna One 出身而在海外巡演中被明目张胆排挤的裴珍映」为标题的文章。

当中的影片是近日「CIX」在欧洲举行演唱会的片段,该名粉丝写道:「昨晚那些粉丝对珍映不尊重的程度,真的让人心寒。他甚至放弃说话,让炫晳接著说话,所以停在哪里,因为只要珍映一开口,你们就会疯狂大喊其他成员的名字...」还提到这种情况不是只有一次,而是持续2小时30分钟。

just wanna say that the level of disrespect i saw from fans towards jinyoung last night was so upsetting. he even gave up on his ment and let hyunsuk take over bc u guys wouldnt stop screaming for other members as soon as jinyoung opened his mouth… pic.twitter.com/NmzcKakOog