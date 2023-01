因人氣最高？在海外巡演被其他粉絲「排擠」的裴珍映，韓網友：「沒有他就不會有這個組合了」

30日,在韓國論壇有篇以「因爲是 Wanna One 出身而在海外巡演中被明目張膽排擠的裴珍映」為標題的文章。

當中的影片是近日「CIX」在歐洲舉行演唱會的片段,該名粉絲寫道:「昨晚那些粉絲對珍映不尊重的程度,真的讓人心寒。他甚至放棄說話,讓炫晳接著說話,所以停在哪裡,因為只要珍映一開口,你們就會瘋狂大喊其他成員的名字...」還提到這種情況不是只有一次,而是持續2小時30分鐘。

just wanna say that the level of disrespect i saw from fans towards jinyoung last night was so upsetting. he even gave up on his ment and let hyunsuk take over bc u guys wouldnt stop screaming for other members as soon as jinyoung opened his mouth… pic.twitter.com/NmzcKakOog