已经是第三轮了！疑BTS V&BLACKPINK Jennie再爆同框照！爆料人：每天公开一张手上的照片

2022年8月29日  

（封面图源：fb@BTS (방탄소년단)、@jennierubyjane）

防弹少年团V和BLACKPINK Jennie的第三轮约会同框曝光，又一次引爆热议。

8月29日，韩网各大交流版块突然出现疑似V和Jennie的同框约会新照，这一次拍摄地点是在电梯内，照片里的两人穿著黑、白T恤，上面都印著小熊维尼的图案，一看就知道是情侣衫。 两人都戴著帽子和口罩，头靠著头亲密自拍。 新照再次引发了巨大的讨论，有网友力证他俩就是V和Jennie，也有人列证据指出这又是合成照，公说公有理婆说婆有理，无法下定论。

早在今年5月，V和Jennie传出过恋爱绯闻，有人拍到两人同游济州岛的照片，但没过多久上传人就将照片删除了。 不过8月下旬开始，接连数日两人爆出同框照，第一次是在待机室里，第二次是在住宅过道中，第三次则是电梯内，曝光时间之密集，很难不让网友和粉丝浮想联翩。

而这三次照片皆为同一个爆料人，他还预示仍将继续放照，称：「我将每天爆料一张手里的照片。」

YG娱乐和HYBE娱乐对旗下艺人的绯闻绝口不提，以沉默应对，没有做出任何官方声明。

