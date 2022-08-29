已经是第三轮了！疑BTS V&BLACKPINK Jennie再爆同框照！爆料人：每天公开一张手上的照片

防弹少年团V和BLACKPINK Jennie的第三轮约会同框曝光，又一次引爆热议。

8月29日，韩网各大交流版块突然出现疑似V和Jennie的同框约会新照，这一次拍摄地点是在电梯内，照片里的两人穿著黑、白T恤，上面都印著小熊维尼的图案，一看就知道是情侣衫。 两人都戴著帽子和口罩，头靠著头亲密自拍。 新照再次引发了巨大的讨论，有网友力证他俩就是V和Jennie，也有人列证据指出这又是合成照，公说公有理婆说婆有理，无法下定论。



taehyung and jennie matching outfits pic.twitter.com/a9yaib7QsW — baby kim (@pinkvennie) August 28, 2022

another thing. where is taehyung’s inner cartilage freckle??? surely he’s not wearing makeup to the gym??? jennie wouldn’t photoshop out his ear mole but left the cheek one and her arm right??? pic.twitter.com/jQzqc2Dz7T — jungkookiesbun (@sereuphorigma) August 29, 2022

早在今年5月，V和Jennie传出过恋爱绯闻，有人拍到两人同游济州岛的照片，但没过多久上传人就将照片删除了。 不过8月下旬开始，接连数日两人爆出同框照，第一次是在待机室里，第二次是在住宅过道中，第三次则是电梯内，曝光时间之密集，很难不让网友和粉丝浮想联翩。



而这三次照片皆为同一个爆料人，他还预示仍将继续放照，称：「我将每天爆料一张手里的照片。」

YG娱乐和HYBE娱乐对旗下艺人的绯闻绝口不提，以沉默应对，没有做出任何官方声明。

