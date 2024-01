FIFTY FIFTY前3位成員近況公開！正在努力尋找新公司，活動意志依舊

近日,FIFTY FIFTY 前3位成員 Saena、Sio 和 Aran 的粉絲俱樂部公開3人的近況。

粉絲俱樂部在 SNS 留言稱最近聯繫 Saena、Sio 和 Aran 的律師團隊,前成員的律師為了給粉絲們安慰和希望,傳達允許公開的訊息。

FIGHT FOR FIFI recently reached out to the legal team representing former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran to ask how fans could support their ongoing legal proceedings.



On December 17th, 2023, their lawyers forwarded an unprompted message from the former members, who… pic.twitter.com/FZT250c4uG