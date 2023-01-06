悄訪寺廟行程遭廟方公開，BTS RM表達困惑：私下到訪不想公開，下次會安靜去別家寺廟ㅠㅠ

明星   2023年1月6日   星期五19:00   Lorrie  

（封面圖源：Twitter@bts_bighit）

許多阿米表示：藝人的隱私也是隱私呀...

BTS隊長RM在去年年末出了新作品，新歌《Still Life》剛在YouTube上架，就馬上衝到排行榜高位，目前專注發展個人活動的BTS，影響力仍然十分驚人！

一項以好脾氣與好性格聞名的RM，最近卻罕見抒發情緒。原因是他在新年期間私下到寺廟參拜，並向住持訴說近期心聲，結果事後卻發現，該間廟宇以此做為宣傳，向記者透露RM來訪、參拜資訊。

RM發現被報導後，將文章截圖放上IG，表示：謝謝你們讓我在那裏度過愉快的時光，但是我沒有料到會被報導，並說「下次我會安靜地到另一間廟」，顯然對此事感到驚訝與困惑。

