悄訪寺廟行程遭廟方公開，BTS RM表達困惑：私下到訪不想公開，下次會安靜去別家寺廟ㅠㅠ

BTS隊長RM在去年年末出了新作品，新歌《Still Life》剛在YouTube上架，就馬上衝到排行榜高位，目前專注發展個人活動的BTS，影響力仍然十分驚人！
一項以好脾氣與好性格聞名的RM，最近卻罕見抒發情緒。原因是他在新年期間私下到寺廟參拜，並向住持訴說近期心聲，結果事後卻發現，該間廟宇以此做為宣傳，向記者透露RM來訪、參拜資訊。
.@BTS_twt RM visited the Hwaeomsa Temple at Mount Jiri last month for a time of contemplation. Over a cup of tea, RM told the chief monk "I want to fulfill my duty of national defense as a citizen of S. Korea because only then I would be able to talk about my rights." #BTS #RM pic.twitter.com/TzYEf3ckUE— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) January 4, 2023
RM發現被報導後，將文章截圖放上IG，表示：謝謝你們讓我在那裏度過愉快的時光，但是我沒有料到會被報導，並說「下次我會安靜地到另一間廟」，顯然對此事感到驚訝與困惑。
2023.01.05— bora (slow) (@bora_twts) January 4, 2023
IG stories
I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article…
next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly..
#/lowkeymustbelowkey@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #RM pic.twitter.com/QMayJcHZuN
