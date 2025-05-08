BLACKPINK Lisa「人脸底裤」惊现美国黑人运动家？ 西方网友谴责不断、挖出「N字头」争议旧史，LV急澄清：是名画采样
BLACKPINK Lisa「人脸底裤」惊现美国黑人运动家？ 西方网友谴责不断、挖出「N字头」争议旧史，LV急澄清：是名画采样

（封面图源：IG@lalalalisa_m、voguemagazine影片截图）

BLACKPINK成员Lisa、Jennie、ROSÉ本月5日一同出席时尚盛事2025 Met Gala，Lisa以「下衣失踪」造型引起关注。 随后有网友指出内裤部位的图案疑似美国著名黑人民权行动主义者罗莎・帕克斯（Rosa Parks），认为Lisa应为此举道歉。

本届大都会艺术博物馆服装学院展览聚焦黑人男装的历史意涵，慈善晚宴Met Gala也紧贴这一主题，各个领域名人纷纷以致敬黑人文化的造型出席红毯活动。
（图源：IG@lalalalisa_m）

Lisa首次参加Met Gala，穿的是LV高订套装，紧身连体衣与夹克外套都采用了以蕾丝编织成人脸图案的独特布料，搭配印有LV经典元素的透肤丝袜秀出蜜桃翘臀，造型令人过目难忘。
（图源：IG@lalalalisa_m）
（图源：IG@lalalalisa_m）

然而有网友认为，Lisa连体衣外露的内裤部位可清晰看到数张人脸，其中几个与美国著名黑人民权行动主义者罗莎・帕克斯（Rosa Parks）十分相似。

Rosa Parks女士1955年乘坐公车时因拒绝按照规定给白人让座而遭到逮捕，由此引发长达381天的联合抵制蒙哥马利公车运动，最终法院裁定公车上的种族隔离措施违宪。 Rosa Parks多年投身於民权运动和教育组织，被视为现代民权运动之母、国际反种族隔离的标志人物，2005年10月去世时在美国国会圆形大厅举行国葬。

西方网友认为，Lisa将Rosa Parks的脸放在私密位置十分不尊敬，还挖出Lisa练习生时期影片、称她在rap中多次使用冒犯黑人的「N字头英文nigger」，批评她似乎「自认高人一等、可以对整个种族不敬且无需道歉」。

目前Lisa本人未对这一质疑做出回应，LV方面则解释称人物肖像来自当代艺术家亨利泰勒（Henry Taylor）的画作，描绘的是他个人生活中的人物。 亦有网友认为不应把每个戴眼镜的中老年黑人女性都归类为Rosa Parks。

▽BLACKPINK三位成员的2025 Met Gala红毯造型：

Sani@KSD

BLACKPINK Lisa「人脸底裤」惊现美国黑人运动家？ 西方网友谴责不断、挖出「N字头」争议旧史，LV急澄清：是名画采样
