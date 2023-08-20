NewJeans日本Summer Sonic三万人大合唱！尚未正式出道已有超狂人气

女团NewJeans出道才一年就参加了美国大型音乐节Lollapalooza，昨日出席在日本东京ZOZO Marin Stadium举办的「Summer Sonic 2023」，顶著烈日在主舞台带来40分钟精彩表演，观众反应也相当热烈！

NewJeans还没在日本正式出道便已获邀参加Summer Sonic，足以见得她们在当地的人气。 这是是NewJeans第一次在日本表演，时间虽然定在较早的中午1点，仍吸引到3万观众赶来现场一睹风采。 为保障安全，主办方一度限制观众入场。



NewJeans performed in the biggest music festival of US & Japan; pulling 70k crowd in Lolla while causing Summer Sonic tickets to sell out immediately after being announced as the performers



They did this WITHOUT any eng single or Japan debut and within a year since their debut pic.twitter.com/PFAFvWsuH9