NewJeans日本Summer Sonic三万人大合唱！尚未正式出道已有超狂人气

KPOP   2023年8月20日   星期日19:11   Sani  

（封面图源：IG@newjeans_official）

女团NewJeans出道才一年就参加了美国大型音乐节Lollapalooza，昨日出席在日本东京ZOZO Marin Stadium举办的「Summer Sonic 2023」，顶著烈日在主舞台带来40分钟精彩表演，观众反应也相当热烈！

NewJeans还没在日本正式出道便已获邀参加Summer Sonic，足以见得她们在当地的人气。 这是是NewJeans第一次在日本表演，时间虽然定在较早的中午1点，仍吸引到3万观众赶来现场一睹风采。 为保障安全，主办方一度限制观众入场。

NewJeans在乐队伴奏下带来了《Ditto》《OMG》《Cookie》《Attention》《HYPE BOY》《Super Shy》《ETA》《Cool With You》《Get Up》《ASAP》等11首歌曲的表演，其中唱到《Ditto》《ETA》《HYPE BOY》等歌曲时更引发全场观众大合唱并挥舞应援棒和手幅，气氛真的好棒！

表演结束后，NewJeans的名字登上日本Twitter热搜榜上游，再次令人感受到她们在日本的人气。

