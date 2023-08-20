NewJeans日本Summer Sonic三万人大合唱！尚未正式出道已有超狂人气

女团NewJeans出道才一年就参加了美国大型音乐节Lollapalooza，昨日出席在日本东京ZOZO Marin Stadium举办的「Summer Sonic 2023」，顶著烈日在主舞台带来40分钟精彩表演，观众反应也相当热烈！
NewJeans还没在日本正式出道便已获邀参加Summer Sonic，足以见得她们在当地的人气。 这是是NewJeans第一次在日本表演，时间虽然定在较早的中午1点，仍吸引到3万观众赶来现场一睹风采。 为保障安全，主办方一度限制观众入场。
NewJeans performed in the biggest music festival of US & Japan; pulling 70k crowd in Lolla while causing Summer Sonic tickets to sell out immediately after being announced as the performers— (@nwjnsbts) August 19, 2023
They did this WITHOUT any eng single or Japan debut and within a year since their debut pic.twitter.com/PFAFvWsuH9
Knetz discuss #NewJeans popularity in Japan after their Summer Sonic performance yesterday— newjeans blog (@newjeansblog) August 20, 2023
"I live in Japan and there were so many posts about going to Summer Sonic to see NewJeans"
"this isn't even the peak of NewJeans yet, it's just the beginning"https://t.co/hPD6Zactob pic.twitter.com/Pv8HJbYmy8
NewJeans在乐队伴奏下带来了《Ditto》《OMG》《Cookie》《Attention》《HYPE BOY》《Super Shy》《ETA》《Cool With You》《Get Up》《ASAP》等11首歌曲的表演，其中唱到《Ditto》《ETA》《HYPE BOY》等歌曲时更引发全场观众大合唱并挥舞应援棒和手幅，气氛真的好棒！
Ditto 大合唱#뉴진스 #NewJeans #ニュジ #サマソニ pic.twitter.com/ixHiIdveLS— NewJeans Loops(@newjeans_loop) August 19, 2023
NewJeans Hype Boy Summer Sonic pic.twitter.com/4PIXL6aQzX— Cato_o_o (@cato_o_o) August 19, 2023
表演结束后，NewJeans的名字登上日本Twitter热搜榜上游，再次令人感受到她们在日本的人气。
