NewJeans日本Summer Sonic三萬人大合唱！尚未正式出道已有超狂人氣

女團NewJeans出道才一年就參加了美國大型音樂節Lollapalooza，昨日出席在日本東京ZOZO Marin Stadium舉辦的「Summer Sonic 2023」，頂著烈日在主舞台帶來40分鐘精彩表演，觀眾反應也相當熱烈！
NewJeans還沒在日本正式出道便已獲邀參加Summer Sonic，足以見得她們在當地的人氣。 這是是NewJeans第一次在日本表演，時間雖然定在較早的中午1點，仍吸引到3萬觀眾趕來現場一睹風采。 為保障安全，主辦方一度限制觀眾入場。
NewJeans performed in the biggest music festival of US & Japan; pulling 70k crowd in Lolla while causing Summer Sonic tickets to sell out immediately after being announced as the performers— (@nwjnsbts) August 19, 2023
They did this WITHOUT any eng single or Japan debut and within a year since their debut pic.twitter.com/PFAFvWsuH9
Knetz discuss #NewJeans popularity in Japan after their Summer Sonic performance yesterday— newjeans blog (@newjeansblog) August 20, 2023
"I live in Japan and there were so many posts about going to Summer Sonic to see NewJeans"
"this isn't even the peak of NewJeans yet, it's just the beginning"https://t.co/hPD6Zactob pic.twitter.com/Pv8HJbYmy8
NewJeans在樂隊伴奏下帶來了《Ditto》《OMG》《Cookie》《Attention》《HYPE BOY》《Super Shy》《ETA》《Cool With You》《Get Up》《ASAP》等11首歌曲的表演，其中唱到《Ditto》《ETA》《HYPE BOY》等歌曲時更引發全場觀眾大合唱並揮舞應援棒和手幅，氣氛真的好棒！
Ditto 大合唱#뉴진스 #NewJeans #ニュジ #サマソニ pic.twitter.com/ixHiIdveLS— NewJeans Loops(@newjeans_loop) August 19, 2023
NewJeans Hype Boy Summer Sonic pic.twitter.com/4PIXL6aQzX— Cato_o_o (@cato_o_o) August 19, 2023
表演結束後，NewJeans的名字登上日本Twitter熱搜榜上游，再次令人感受到她們在日本的人氣。
