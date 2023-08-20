NewJeans日本Summer Sonic三萬人大合唱！尚未正式出道已有超狂人氣
KPOP   2023年8月20日   星期日19:11   Sani  

（封面圖源：IG@newjeans_official）

女團NewJeans出道才一年就參加了美國大型音樂節Lollapalooza，昨日出席在日本東京ZOZO Marin Stadium舉辦的「Summer Sonic 2023」，頂著烈日在主舞台帶來40分鐘精彩表演，觀眾反應也相當熱烈！

NewJeans還沒在日本正式出道便已獲邀參加Summer Sonic，足以見得她們在當地的人氣。 這是是NewJeans第一次在日本表演，時間雖然定在較早的中午1點，仍吸引到3萬觀眾趕來現場一睹風采。 為保障安全，主辦方一度限制觀眾入場。

NewJeans在樂隊伴奏下帶來了《Ditto》《OMG》《Cookie》《Attention》《HYPE BOY》《Super Shy》《ETA》《Cool With You》《Get Up》《ASAP》等11首歌曲的表演，其中唱到《Ditto》《ETA》《HYPE BOY》等歌曲時更引發全場觀眾大合唱並揮舞應援棒和手幅，氣氛真的好棒！

表演結束後，NewJeans的名字登上日本Twitter熱搜榜上游，再次令人感受到她們在日本的人氣。

