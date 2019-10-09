BIGBANG G-Dragon还剩17天退伍！SNS发文意味深长「胜利的香甜味道」

还剩下三周，BIGBANG队长G-Dragon就要退伍了，从2018年2月27日，粉丝们等待了整整18个月。
GD原定的退伍日为2019年11月26日，但根据最新的兵役法，将提前1个月也就是在10月26日正式退伍，17天之后GD将重新站在粉丝面前。 继T.O.P之后，他也是BIGBANG第2个结束兵役的成员。
虽然人在部队，GD也时不时通过IG公开近况。 一周前的最新内容引发了不小的关注。GD公开了数张添了文字的照片，照片里他半裸出镜，穿著红色的长裤，露出上半身。 照片下方则是GD添加的文字，写著、「Live for yourself」「let the world turn without you」、「it’s not the end of the world without you」、「don’t take yourself too seriously」，这是之前《Act III, M.O.T.T.E》演唱会纪绿片的照片，看得粉丝们激动不已。
最后一张照片则是一段英文，写著「'Lovers 1988. Don't be afraid of the clocks, the are our time, time has been so generous to us. We imprinted time with the sweet taste of victory. We conquered fate by meeting at a certain Time in a certain space. We are a product of the time, therefore we give back credit were it is due time. We are synchronized, now and forever. I love you 」。 不过这段文字中的「sweet taste of victory」（胜利的香甜味道）让粉丝们惊讶，有粉丝认为GD是在影射同团队友胜利，然而胜利和前老板梁铉锡代表因涉嫌在美国赌博而接受调查中，此时突然被GD提及，也让不少粉丝敏感。 不过也有不少人觉得网民反应过激。
「图：GD IG」
Rui@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究