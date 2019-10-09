大神的善心！刘在锡慨捐 5000 万韩元协助风灾灾民 《请融化我吧》天才PD池昌旭想回归职场大不易，元真儿更加码求偿百亿 郑世云出道两年 凭最新主打歌首度征服音乐节目！ SF9将巡演到澳门啦！港澳地区首次开骚见「Fantasy」～ DAY6 睽违两年发正规专辑！成员参与全曲创作 《他人即地狱》10集里隐藏的秘密大家都找到了吗？这是一首藏头诗啊 「为什么不跳舞？」TWICE娜琏：终於可以说出真正的原因了！ 河正宇的画值多少钱？香港拍卖会上卖出！价格不菲喔～ Starship超帅的练习生曝光！校友PO照认证：个性非常善良，从小帅到大♥ 好期待啊！黄旼炫确定出演《超人回来了》与可爱女娃拉媛同框互动 李寿根、殷志源、罗PD将在Youtube频道联合直播！罗PD到11月22为止为管好自己的嘴期间...所以不做频道公约 XD BIGBANG G-Dragon还剩17天退伍！SNS发文意味深长「胜利的香甜味道」

还剩下三周，BIGBANG队长G-Dragon就要退伍了，从2018年2月27日，粉丝们等待了整整18个月。

GD原定的退伍日为2019年11月26日，但根据最新的兵役法，将提前1个月也就是在10月26日正式退伍，17天之后GD将重新站在粉丝面前。 继T.O.P之后，他也是BIGBANG第2个结束兵役的成员。



** 每日为你推送爱豆消息 —>立即下载APP

虽然人在部队，GD也时不时通过IG公开近况。 一周前的最新内容引发了不小的关注。GD公开了数张添了文字的照片，照片里他半裸出镜，穿著红色的长裤，露出上半身。 照片下方则是GD添加的文字，写著、「Live for yourself」「let the world turn without you」、「it’s not the end of the world without you」、「don’t take yourself too seriously」，这是之前《Act III, M.O.T.T.E》演唱会纪绿片的照片，看得粉丝们激动不已。



最后一张照片则是一段英文，写著「'Lovers 1988. Don't be afraid of the clocks, the are our time, time has been so generous to us. We imprinted time with the sweet taste of victory. We conquered fate by meeting at a certain Time in a certain space. We are a product of the time, therefore we give back credit were it is due time. We are synchronized, now and forever. I love you 」。 不过这段文字中的「sweet taste of victory」（胜利的香甜味道）让粉丝们惊讶，有粉丝认为GD是在影射同团队友胜利，然而胜利和前老板梁铉锡代表因涉嫌在美国赌博而接受调查中，此时突然被GD提及，也让不少粉丝敏感。 不过也有不少人觉得网民反应过激。



「图：GD IG」

Rui@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

相关新闻