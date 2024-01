在軍隊裡也是精英！BTS防彈少年團RM＆V新兵基礎訓練結業，兩人都成爲最精銳的訓練兵！

16日,在 SNS 上公開 BTS 防彈少年團 RM 和 V 在新兵基礎訓練結業儀式上,作爲最精銳的訓練兵受到表彰的影片,兩人以英姿颯爽的樣子並排站著。

BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) at their Military Graduation ceremony today!



RM and V were among the only 6 Elite trainees to graduate today from Nonsan Training Centre, recognized for their exceptional performance during training! https://t.co/JU0vwIL1fp