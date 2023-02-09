BTS J-hope捐出連身打歌服義賣，價格突破2萬美金，超越原標價5倍超驚人！

愛心不落人後！

最近剛順利落幕的音樂盛事《葛萊美獎頒獎典禮》，其中BTS防彈少年團入圍「最佳流行團體表演」，還以歌曲《Yet To Come》入圍「最佳音樂錄影帶獎」，首度一次入圍兩獎，引起高度關注。在全球收穫超高人氣、深受喜愛的他們，雖然未能拿獎，但已是粉絲心中最佳團體。



BTS擁有極高影響力，也善於將其發揮在好的地方，自2017年起在聯合國兒童基金會擔任國際代表，致力於為青少年發聲，同時積極參與慈善，數次捐出表演服裝義賣。



Exclusive pieces from @BTS_twt, @DollyParton, @jonimitchell, and countless other music stars are now available for bidding through Julien's Auctions, which officially opened the exhibition for its 2022 @MusiCares Charity Auction.https://t.co/aBRTYkJiSJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2022

在葛萊美獎表演《Dynamite》的舞台服拍賣出16萬美金高價！



SOLD for $160,000! A group of custom-made ensembles worn by BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook for the groups live performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2021 for their song “Dynamite.”



Sold today in our MusiCares charity auction! pic.twitter.com/x3aLAURTJB — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 30, 2022

而去年推出solo專輯《Jack in The Box》的成員J-hope，這次選擇捐出歌曲《More》的打歌服，黑色連身套裝起價4000到6000美金，開始標價後價直直上升，最後竟然拍出超過2萬美金價格！



