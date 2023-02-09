BTS J-hope捐出连身打歌服义卖，价格突破2万美金，超越原标价5倍超惊人！

明星   2023年2月9日   星期四13:22   Lorrie  

（封面图源：IG@uarmyhope）

爱心不落人后！

最近刚顺利落幕的音乐盛事《葛莱美奖颁奖典礼》，其中BTS防弹少年团入围「最佳流行团体表演」，还以歌曲《Yet To Come》入围「最佳音乐录影带奖」，首度一次入围两奖，引起高度关注。在全球收获超高人气、深受喜爱的他们，虽然未能拿奖，但已是粉丝心中最佳团体。

BTS拥有极高影响力，也善於将其发挥在好的地方，自2017年起在联合国儿童基金会担任国际代表，致力於为青少年发声，同时积极参与慈善，数次捐出表演服装义卖。

在葛莱美奖表演《Dynamite》的舞台服拍卖出16万美金高价！

而去年推出solo专辑《Jack in The Box》的成员J-hope，这次选择捐出歌曲《More》的打歌服，黑色连身套装起价4000到6000美金，开始标价后价直直上升，最后竟然拍出超过2万美金价格！

