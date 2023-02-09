BTS J-hope捐出连身打歌服义卖，价格突破2万美金，超越原标价5倍超惊人！

爱心不落人后！

最近刚顺利落幕的音乐盛事《葛莱美奖颁奖典礼》，其中BTS防弹少年团入围「最佳流行团体表演」，还以歌曲《Yet To Come》入围「最佳音乐录影带奖」，首度一次入围两奖，引起高度关注。在全球收获超高人气、深受喜爱的他们，虽然未能拿奖，但已是粉丝心中最佳团体。



BTS拥有极高影响力，也善於将其发挥在好的地方，自2017年起在联合国儿童基金会担任国际代表，致力於为青少年发声，同时积极参与慈善，数次捐出表演服装义卖。



Exclusive pieces from @BTS_twt, @DollyParton, @jonimitchell, and countless other music stars are now available for bidding through Julien's Auctions, which officially opened the exhibition for its 2022 @MusiCares Charity Auction.https://t.co/aBRTYkJiSJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2022

在葛莱美奖表演《Dynamite》的舞台服拍卖出16万美金高价！



SOLD for $160,000! A group of custom-made ensembles worn by BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook for the groups live performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2021 for their song “Dynamite.”



Sold today in our MusiCares charity auction! pic.twitter.com/x3aLAURTJB — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 30, 2022

而去年推出solo专辑《Jack in The Box》的成员J-hope，这次选择捐出歌曲《More》的打歌服，黑色连身套装起价4000到6000美金，开始标价后价直直上升，最后竟然拍出超过2万美金价格！



Sophia@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

相关新闻