SJ利特、IVE張員瑛主持《2022 AAA》，員瑛發現始源獲獎「請利特哥頒」舉動獲ELF大讚！

今年AAA眾星雲集！

日前在日本剛順利落幕的韓國藝界盛事《2022 AAA頒獎典禮》，聚集演藝圈內當紅愛豆、演員，大咖雲級的場面吸引大批媒體、粉絲到場，男帥女美的場面，不只讓現場讚嘆不已，典禮照曝光後更讓大家目不轉睛！



今年典禮主持人由Super Junior利特、IVE成員張員瑛擔任，兩位不同世代的愛豆聯手擔任典禮MC，讓人超期待！在典禮中訪問眾星、妙語如珠的場面，掀起不少高潮，特別是訪問到同在現場的始源，更讓大家笑說：好像在找獵物XD



okey leeteuk try to find his next target then he found siwon hen he called out siwon & listen how leeteuk make everyone there laugh & atmosphere become more bright indeed our nation mc leeteuk pic.twitter.com/wW1nZJShoW

除了老少年的互動外，同樣擔任主持人的張員瑛更因細心舉動而引來讚賞。在主持人頒發男演員獎項時，張員瑛先注意到始源是得獎者，而後說「這項獎由利特哥來頒發會十分有意義！」於是由利特宣布始源得獎，這一刻讓不少人感到窩心，除了看見同團成員相知相惜，ELF更對張員瑛的貼心舉動表示感謝～！



Wonyoung was supposed to announce the winner of the New Wave Actor Award, but she asked Leeteuk to do it instead, saying that it'd be better if he did it, & he said she understood him well... One winner was Leeteuk's member, Choi Siwon Witty Wonyoung pic.twitter.com/iDsTe2h55w