SJ利特、IVE张员瑛主持《2022 AAA》，员瑛发现始源获奖「请利特哥颁」举动获ELF大赞！

今年AAA众星云集！

日前在日本刚顺利落幕的韩国艺界盛事《2022 AAA颁奖典礼》，聚集演艺圈内当红爱豆、演员，大咖云级的场面吸引大批媒体、粉丝到场，男帅女美的场面，不只让现场赞叹不已，典礼照曝光后更让大家目不转睛！



今年典礼主持人由Super Junior利特、IVE成员张员瑛担任，两位不同世代的爱豆联手担任典礼MC，让人超期待！在典礼中访问众星、妙语如珠的场面，掀起不少高潮，特别是访问到同在现场的始源，更让大家笑说：好像在找猎物XD



okey leeteuk try to find his next target then he found siwon hen he called out siwon & listen how leeteuk make everyone there laugh & atmosphere become more bright indeed our nation mc leeteuk pic.twitter.com/wW1nZJShoW

除了老少年的互动外，同样担任主持人的张员瑛更因细心举动而引来赞赏。在主持人颁发男演员奖项时，张员瑛先注意到始源是得奖者，而后说「这项奖由利特哥来颁发会十分有意义！」於是由利特宣布始源得奖，这一刻让不少人感到窝心，除了看见同团成员相知相惜，ELF更对张员瑛的贴心举动表示感谢～！



Wonyoung was supposed to announce the winner of the New Wave Actor Award, but she asked Leeteuk to do it instead, saying that it'd be better if he did it, & he said she understood him well... One winner was Leeteuk's member, Choi Siwon Witty Wonyoung pic.twitter.com/iDsTe2h55w