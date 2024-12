【韩网热门】《鱿鱼游戏2》演技评价最好的5位演员

1. 孔刘,Netflix官方X已把介绍栏文字改成「GONG YOO」XD

西方网友评价他的演技:「当奇勋扣动扳机时,画片男那自大狂躁的表情立刻变成了明显的怀疑、恐惧和沈默的恐慌,孔刘,你是真的演员。 」



enough time has passed i've done my waiting i now want to talk about how the salesman reacts the moment gi-hun pulled the trigger. the way his cocky manic expression immediately turns to palpable disbelief and fear and silent panic oh gong yoo the ACTOR that you are#SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/CaBCmUNzMy