【有片】2NE1重组演唱会首日全开麦实力获赞！GD & IU &各代团发来祝贺，CL Minzy眼含热泪
广告

【有片】2NE1重组演唱会首日全开麦实力获赞！GD & IU &各代团发来祝贺，CL Minzy眼含热泪

KPOP   2024年10月5日   星期六14:27   Sani  

（封面图源：IG@chaelinCL，X截图）

女团2NE1时隔8年重组举办演唱会2024 2NE1 CONCERT 「WELCOME BACK」，昨晚在首尔奥林匹克公园顺利启航，四位成员卖力演出享受舞台，台下歌迷也激动不已，网友一致称赞这才是K-POP演唱会该有的模样。

2NE1在演唱会上带来《Come Back Home》《Fire》《I Don't Care》《Lonely》《Ugly》等多首人气金曲，CL还表演了SOLO舞台《The Baddest Female》《MTBD》。

成员们不仅热舞十分投入，现场演唱更是全开麦毫不马虎，相较於近年很多演唱会大量使用垫音显得诚意十足，令诸多K-POP粉丝感慨这才是演唱会该有的样子、赞二代团实力依旧：

2NE1在2018年因各种原因宣布解散，但成员之间一直感情很好，2022 年CL以个人身份获邀参加科切拉音乐节时坚持带队友一同上台，这次重组也是成员们长期争取得来。 演唱会上，CL和Minzy都被拍到眼含热泪，似乎想把这一瞬间永远记住：

朴春因治疗 ADD（注意力缺失症）的药物副作用一度发胖，这次为准备演唱会成功甩肉，歌喉依旧动人，良好状态让粉丝感到欣慰。

Sandara提议安可演唱会要换更大场地，CL拗不过只好笑著说「it's up to you guys」XD

2NE1的重组在演艺圈受到瞩目，诸多艺人发来祝贺影片，包括同门师兄G-Dragon（GD，权志龙）、美国音乐人Pharrell Williams、SOLO女歌手IU，以及TWICE、NewJeans、IVE、（G）I-DLE、aespa、BABYMONSTER、KISS OF LIFE、BOYNEXTDOOR、TREASURE、 Stray Kids等各个世代的男女组合。

aespa成员Winter也被拍到在观众席，跟著跳2NE1的招牌动作：

此外，2NE1 2024演唱会「WELCOME BACK」於10月4日至6日在首尔奥林匹克公园拉开序幕，随后将启动亚洲巡演，陆续与马尼拉、雅加达、香港、新加坡、神户、东京、曼谷等地粉丝见面，并於2025年2月份降临台北。
（图源：IG@2ne1offficial）

▽最后附上现场BLACK JACK的合唱，能再次见到舞台上的2NE1真的太开心了！

Sani@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

广告
相关新闻
留言/评论
主页 » KPOP » 【有片】2NE1重组演唱会首日全开麦实力获赞！GD & IU &各代团发来祝贺，CL Minzy眼含热泪
© 2024 KSD 韩星网
版权所有 不得转载 关於我们 免责声明 私隐政策 广告查询 招募写手