【有片】2NE1重组演唱会首日全开麦实力获赞！GD & IU &各代团发来祝贺，CL Minzy眼含热泪

女团2NE1时隔8年重组举办演唱会2024 2NE1 CONCERT 「WELCOME BACK」，昨晚在首尔奥林匹克公园顺利启航，四位成员卖力演出享受舞台，台下歌迷也激动不已，网友一致称赞这才是K-POP演唱会该有的模样。

2NE1在演唱会上带来《Come Back Home》《Fire》《I Don't Care》《Lonely》《Ugly》等多首人气金曲，CL还表演了SOLO舞台《The Baddest Female》《MTBD》。

成员们不仅热舞十分投入，现场演唱更是全开麦毫不马虎，相较於近年很多演唱会大量使用垫音显得诚意十足，令诸多K-POP粉丝感慨这才是演唱会该有的样子、赞二代团实力依旧：



THIS IS HOW YOU CONDUCT A CONCERT.



FUCK THE DANCE STEPS

FUCK THE FORMATIONS



INTERACT WITH THE AUDIENCE AND SING LIVE.



OH 2NE1.. THE INDUSTRY MISSES YOU.#WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 #투애니원_제일_잘_나가 #2NE1



pic.twitter.com/qCYjVVkJFd — ʟᴊᴋɴ (@jungkrsten) October 4, 2024

This is the reason why 2NE1 songs are hard to cover the emotion and the flavors they add make a huge impact to their audience #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1#투애니원_제일_잘_나가

2NE1 WELCOME BACK TOURpic.twitter.com/sOkePQoitn — Ezzah's Year (@ezzahschonxxi) October 4, 2024

2NE1在2018年因各种原因宣布解散，但成员之间一直感情很好，2022 年CL以个人身份获邀参加科切拉音乐节时坚持带队友一同上台，这次重组也是成员们长期争取得来。 演唱会上，CL和Minzy都被拍到眼含热泪，似乎想把这一瞬间永远记住：



I know you'll miss these days, chaerinnie , cause I'll do too



I will miss my 2NE1 every day and every second cause it's my childhood and youth pic.twitter.com/EBVI3eZtsF — WELCOME BACK 2NE1 (@legends4ever1) October 4, 2024

Minzy debuted as a teen, at 15 years old, went through so many hardships, and was blamed a lot. I hope she knows she is doing great and will always be known & loved



Our beautiful & powerful maknae #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 pic.twitter.com/FsoblLG76N — Moun(@_myOmy_) October 4, 2024

朴春因治疗 ADD（注意力缺失症）的药物副作用一度发胖，这次为准备演唱会成功甩肉，歌喉依旧动人，良好状态让粉丝感到欣慰。



Sandara提议安可演唱会要换更大场地，CL拗不过只好笑著说「it's up to you guys」XD



Dara spoiled for encore concert in a bigger venue and CL was done with her lol then she said “it’s up to you guys”#WELCOMEBACK_2NE1#투애니원_제일_잘_나가

2NE1 WELCOME BACK TOUR

WELCOME BACK CL THE LEADER

2NE1 MAIN VOCAL BOM IS BACK

2NE1 DARA IS BACK #2NE1 #투애니원 pic.twitter.com/76QACumYwI — CL (@2NE1Chaerry) October 4, 2024

2NE1的重组在演艺圈受到瞩目，诸多艺人发来祝贺影片，包括同门师兄G-Dragon（GD，权志龙）、美国音乐人Pharrell Williams、SOLO女歌手IU，以及TWICE、NewJeans、IVE、（G）I-DLE、aespa、BABYMONSTER、KISS OF LIFE、BOYNEXTDOOR、TREASURE、 Stray Kids等各个世代的男女组合。



G-DRAGON congratulated 2NE1 for their #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 concert, along with other K-Pop acts like IU, TWICE, Stray Kids, TREASURE, aespa, Zico, and more.



GD is also among the celebrities who attended Day 1 of 2NE1’s Seoul concerts.

pic.twitter.com/TklNuo0Hwm — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) October 4, 2024

kpop groups from all different generations in kpop have all came together and sent messages for 2ne1’s comeback concert in seoul THIS IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS 2NE1 YOURE INSANE pic.twitter.com/sjal3lmm0Q — el (@baesdolls) October 4, 2024

aespa成员Winter也被拍到在观众席，跟著跳2NE1的招牌动作：



minjeong doing the “eh eh eh eh eh eh eh eh 2ne1” cutely pic.twitter.com/GgQJTE97fJ — 김 (@soshirevelae) October 4, 2024

此外，2NE1 2024演唱会「WELCOME BACK」於10月4日至6日在首尔奥林匹克公园拉开序幕，随后将启动亚洲巡演，陆续与马尼拉、雅加达、香港、新加坡、神户、东京、曼谷等地粉丝见面，并於2025年2月份降临台北。



▽最后附上现场BLACK JACK的合唱，能再次见到舞台上的2NE1真的太开心了！



crowd singing every single line of the song blackjacks waited for this moment #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 pic.twitter.com/0ekwQKmuUx — . (@chinaamrqt) October 4, 2024

