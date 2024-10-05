【有片】2NE1重組演唱會首日全開麥實力獲讚！GD & IU &各代團發來祝賀，CL Minzy眼含熱淚
KPOP   2024年10月5日   星期六14:27   Sani  

（封面圖源：IG@chaelinCL，X截圖）

女團2NE1時隔8年重組舉辦演唱會2024 2NE1 CONCERT 「WELCOME BACK」，昨晚在首爾奧林匹克公園順利啟航，四位成員賣力演出享受舞台，台下歌迷也激動不已，網友一致稱讚這才是K-POP演唱會該有的模樣。

2NE1在演唱會上帶來《Come Back Home》《Fire》《I Don't Care》《Lonely》《Ugly》等多首人氣金曲，CL還表演了SOLO舞台《The Baddest Female》《MTBD》。

成員們不僅熱舞十分投入，現場演唱更是全開麥毫不馬虎，相較於近年很多演唱會大量使用墊音顯得誠意十足，令諸多K-POP粉絲感慨這才是演唱會該有的樣子、讚二代團實力依舊：

2NE1在2018年因各種原因宣佈解散，但成員之間一直感情很好，2022 年CL以個人身份獲邀參加科切拉音樂節時堅持帶隊友一同上台，這次重組也是成員們長期爭取得來。 演唱會上，CL和Minzy都被拍到眼含熱淚，似乎想把這一瞬間永遠記住：

朴春因治療 ADD（注意力缺失症）的藥物副作用一度發胖，這次為準備演唱會成功甩肉，歌喉依舊動人，良好狀態讓粉絲感到欣慰。

Sandara提議安可演唱會要換更大場地，CL拗不過只好笑著說「it's up to you guys」XD

2NE1的重組在演藝圈受到矚目，諸多藝人發來祝賀影片，包括同門師兄G-Dragon（GD，權志龍）、美國音樂人Pharrell Williams、SOLO女歌手IU，以及TWICE、NewJeans、IVE、（G）I-DLE、aespa、BABYMONSTER、KISS OF LIFE、BOYNEXTDOOR、TREASURE、 Stray Kids等各個世代的男女組合。

aespa成員Winter也被拍到在觀眾席，跟著跳2NE1的招牌動作：

此外，2NE1 2024演唱會「WELCOME BACK」於10月4日至6日在首爾奧林匹克公園拉開序幕，隨後將啟動亞洲巡演，陸續與馬尼拉、雅加達、香港、新加坡、神戶、東京、曼谷等地粉絲見面，並於2025年2月份降臨台北。
（圖源：IG@2ne1offficial）

▽最後附上現場BLACK JACK的合唱，能再次見到舞台上的2NE1真的太開心了！

Sani@KSD / 非得本站書面同意 請勿抄襲、轉載、改寫或引述本站內容。如有違者，本站將予以追究

