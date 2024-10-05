【有片】2NE1重組演唱會首日全開麥實力獲讚！GD & IU &各代團發來祝賀，CL Minzy眼含熱淚

女團2NE1時隔8年重組舉辦演唱會2024 2NE1 CONCERT 「WELCOME BACK」，昨晚在首爾奧林匹克公園順利啟航，四位成員賣力演出享受舞台，台下歌迷也激動不已，網友一致稱讚這才是K-POP演唱會該有的模樣。

2NE1在演唱會上帶來《Come Back Home》《Fire》《I Don't Care》《Lonely》《Ugly》等多首人氣金曲，CL還表演了SOLO舞台《The Baddest Female》《MTBD》。

成員們不僅熱舞十分投入，現場演唱更是全開麥毫不馬虎，相較於近年很多演唱會大量使用墊音顯得誠意十足，令諸多K-POP粉絲感慨這才是演唱會該有的樣子、讚二代團實力依舊：



THIS IS HOW YOU CONDUCT A CONCERT.



FUCK THE DANCE STEPS

FUCK THE FORMATIONS



INTERACT WITH THE AUDIENCE AND SING LIVE.



OH 2NE1.. THE INDUSTRY MISSES YOU.#WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 #투애니원_제일_잘_나가 #2NE1



pic.twitter.com/qCYjVVkJFd — ʟᴊᴋɴ (@jungkrsten) October 4, 2024

This is the reason why 2NE1 songs are hard to cover the emotion and the flavors they add make a huge impact to their audience #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1#투애니원_제일_잘_나가

2NE1 WELCOME BACK TOURpic.twitter.com/sOkePQoitn — Ezzah's Year (@ezzahschonxxi) October 4, 2024

2NE1在2018年因各種原因宣佈解散，但成員之間一直感情很好，2022 年CL以個人身份獲邀參加科切拉音樂節時堅持帶隊友一同上台，這次重組也是成員們長期爭取得來。 演唱會上，CL和Minzy都被拍到眼含熱淚，似乎想把這一瞬間永遠記住：



I know you'll miss these days, chaerinnie , cause I'll do too



I will miss my 2NE1 every day and every second cause it's my childhood and youth pic.twitter.com/EBVI3eZtsF — WELCOME BACK 2NE1 (@legends4ever1) October 4, 2024

Minzy debuted as a teen, at 15 years old, went through so many hardships, and was blamed a lot. I hope she knows she is doing great and will always be known & loved



Our beautiful & powerful maknae #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 pic.twitter.com/FsoblLG76N — Moun(@_myOmy_) October 4, 2024

朴春因治療 ADD（注意力缺失症）的藥物副作用一度發胖，這次為準備演唱會成功甩肉，歌喉依舊動人，良好狀態讓粉絲感到欣慰。



Sandara提議安可演唱會要換更大場地，CL拗不過只好笑著說「it's up to you guys」XD



Dara spoiled for encore concert in a bigger venue and CL was done with her lol then she said “it’s up to you guys”#WELCOMEBACK_2NE1#투애니원_제일_잘_나가

2NE1 WELCOME BACK TOUR

WELCOME BACK CL THE LEADER

2NE1 MAIN VOCAL BOM IS BACK

2NE1 DARA IS BACK #2NE1 #투애니원 pic.twitter.com/76QACumYwI — CL (@2NE1Chaerry) October 4, 2024

2NE1的重組在演藝圈受到矚目，諸多藝人發來祝賀影片，包括同門師兄G-Dragon（GD，權志龍）、美國音樂人Pharrell Williams、SOLO女歌手IU，以及TWICE、NewJeans、IVE、（G）I-DLE、aespa、BABYMONSTER、KISS OF LIFE、BOYNEXTDOOR、TREASURE、 Stray Kids等各個世代的男女組合。



G-DRAGON congratulated 2NE1 for their #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 concert, along with other K-Pop acts like IU, TWICE, Stray Kids, TREASURE, aespa, Zico, and more.



GD is also among the celebrities who attended Day 1 of 2NE1’s Seoul concerts.

pic.twitter.com/TklNuo0Hwm — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) October 4, 2024

kpop groups from all different generations in kpop have all came together and sent messages for 2ne1’s comeback concert in seoul THIS IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS 2NE1 YOURE INSANE pic.twitter.com/sjal3lmm0Q — el (@baesdolls) October 4, 2024

aespa成員Winter也被拍到在觀眾席，跟著跳2NE1的招牌動作：



minjeong doing the “eh eh eh eh eh eh eh eh 2ne1” cutely pic.twitter.com/GgQJTE97fJ — 김 (@soshirevelae) October 4, 2024

此外，2NE1 2024演唱會「WELCOME BACK」於10月4日至6日在首爾奧林匹克公園拉開序幕，隨後將啟動亞洲巡演，陸續與馬尼拉、雅加達、香港、新加坡、神戶、東京、曼谷等地粉絲見面，並於2025年2月份降臨台北。



▽最後附上現場BLACK JACK的合唱，能再次見到舞台上的2NE1真的太開心了！



crowd singing every single line of the song blackjacks waited for this moment #WELCOMEBACK_2NE1 pic.twitter.com/0ekwQKmuUx — . (@chinaamrqt) October 4, 2024

