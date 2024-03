超级宠粉！韩韶禧出国参加活动也不忘给粉丝带礼物，送印有唇印的亲笔信

韩韶禧送给粉丝们的礼物直击人心,只能说她太懂也太宠粉丝了。

前段时间,韩韶禧作为法国奢侈品牌「Boucheron宝诗龙」的全球大使受邀前往巴黎出席了品牌20周年纪念活动。 看到前来看自己的粉丝们,韩韶禧也异常激动,还特意精心准备了礼物分发给大家。



"I’ve got Han Sohee's lipstick mark in Paris.



She was in a hurry to leave this time and didn't have time to sign autographs, so she signed a bunch of them in advance and handed them out to everyone. Who would've known there would be lipstick marks on them Who on earth would… pic.twitter.com/FewRaaKcNz