《纽约时报》评「2023年最时尚人物」，韩国总统尹锡悦和NewJeans同上榜

韩国总统尹锡悦和人气女团NewJeans同时入选《The New York Times》(NYT/纽约时报)评选的「2023年度最时尚人物」(Styles's 71 Most Stylish 'People' of 2023)。

Some had great hair. Some had singular accessories. One person had both — and was mistaken for a duchess in disguise.



Here’s our list of the 71 most stylish people of 2023. https://t.co/VL5TJ4kYYR