昨日人气限定男团ZB1在机场时，粉丝跨越围栏、场面相当混乱的影片引发热议：挤到成员们互相搀扶
昨日人气限定男团ZB1在机场时，粉丝跨越围栏、场面相当混乱的影片引发热议：挤到成员们互相搀扶

几个画面看下来真的可怕又疯狂。

从 Mnet 选秀节目《BOYS PLANET》选出的9人限定男团ZEROBASEONE（简称ZB1），在昨天结束济州岛拍摄回到金浦机场时，现场因失序而变得相当混乱。
一开始就有大批粉丝与媒体守在入境出口，本来有拉起防护围栏，但一看到成员们露脸后，就有好几个粉丝未守秩序直接跨过围栏，冲向成员，由於太过拥挤，成员们也只能互相搀扶或搭肩，勉强走到外面才紧急上车。

ZB1 此前在济州岛是拍摄团综真人秀，网上也已经出现许多目击到他们拍摄现场的画面分享。

