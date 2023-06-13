昨日人气限定男团ZB1在机场时，粉丝跨越围栏、场面相当混乱的影片引发热议：挤到成员们互相搀扶

几个画面看下来真的可怕又疯狂。

从 Mnet 选秀节目《BOYS PLANET》选出的9人限定男团ZEROBASEONE（简称ZB1），在昨天结束济州岛拍摄回到金浦机场时，现场因失序而变得相当混乱。



一开始就有大批粉丝与媒体守在入境出口，本来有拉起防护围栏，但一看到成员们露脸后，就有好几个粉丝未守秩序直接跨过围栏，冲向成员，由於太过拥挤，成员们也只能互相搀扶或搭肩，勉强走到外面才紧急上车。

The company @wakeone_offcl has to give more security to ZB1. Do not let the Airport thing happen again, more control and care. Don't leave them alone. more attention please.



