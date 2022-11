「为什么不唱？！」歌手李灿元悼念梨泰院无法献唱、上台鞠躬道歉，观众不满竟吼叫拉扯

韩国娱乐活动目前全面暂停悼念伤亡。

在日前梨泰院发生万圣节活动案件,造成重大伤亡,至今仍有上千人失联,事件引起国际哗然,韩国举国进入国家哀悼期,艺人、公司也发表声明,娱乐节目也暂停播出。



As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. We offer our deepest condolences to everyone who lost loved ones in last night’s tragedy. #Itaewon #PrayforItaewon pic.twitter.com/g4NYqRwbOk