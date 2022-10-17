ONEUS成员RAVN被爆酒后「霸王硬上弓」及劈腿！公司回应：调查中请静候结果

不要翻车呀！

男团ONEUS在今年回归成绩亮眼、专辑的欲男风格、加上抓耳音源成功吸引不少音饭，甚至在三大音乐节目取得一位！但是近日却爆出成员RAVN丑闻，令人担心影响团队未来动向。



在推特上有位用户爆料，自己在酒醉无意识状态下，和RAVN发生关系而后交往，结果男方竟然劈腿，另一位女练习生女友甚至威胁她，分手后RAVN擅自进入住处，让她精神崩溃，目前正在治疗中。



除了劈腿丑闻，昔日RAVN向粉丝要礼物的行径也再被翻出，引起激烈讨论。



有粉丝反应要礼物行为并非事实、RAVN只是分享自己的生活、东西都是自己买的。在爆料出来后有粉丝表示失望，团体一路走来不容易，经历许多辛苦磨难才有今天，如今RAVN丑闻疑云爆发，很心疼其他团员。



This twt is abt rv's expensive items. Based on his bbl message he's always bought everything himself, so the news that he asked fans to buy it for him is not true. If you remember, he always treats the members & gives them gifts. (this ss is from my friend, thanks for helping) pic.twitter.com/pEbmCH9K3k