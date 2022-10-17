ONEUS成员RAVN被爆酒后「霸王硬上弓」及劈腿！公司回应：调查中请静候结果

ONEUS成员RAVN被爆酒后「霸王硬上弓」及劈腿！公司回应：调查中请静候结果

明星   2022年10月17日   星期一15:15   Lorrie  

（封面图源：Twitter@official_ONEUS）

不要翻车呀！

男团ONEUS在今年回归成绩亮眼、专辑的欲男风格、加上抓耳音源成功吸引不少音饭，甚至在三大音乐节目取得一位！但是近日却爆出成员RAVN丑闻，令人担心影响团队未来动向。

在推特上有位用户爆料，自己在酒醉无意识状态下，和RAVN发生关系而后交往，结果男方竟然劈腿，另一位女练习生女友甚至威胁她，分手后RAVN擅自进入住处，让她精神崩溃，目前正在治疗中。

除了劈腿丑闻，昔日RAVN向粉丝要礼物的行径也再被翻出，引起激烈讨论。

有粉丝反应要礼物行为并非事实、RAVN只是分享自己的生活、东西都是自己买的。在爆料出来后有粉丝表示失望，团体一路走来不容易，经历许多辛苦磨难才有今天，如今RAVN丑闻疑云爆发，很心疼其他团员。

目前公司回应：一切正在调查中，希望大家耐心等待结果。

Sophia@KSD / 非得本站书面同意 请勿抄袭、转载、改写或引述本站内容。如有违者，本站将予以追究

广告
相关新闻
留言/评论
主页 » 明星 » ONEUS成员RAVN被爆酒后「霸王硬上弓」及劈腿！公司回应：调查中请静候结果
© 2022 KSD 韩星网
版权所有 不得转载 关於我们 免责声明 私隐政策 广告查询 招募写手