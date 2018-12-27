《2018 SBS歌谣大战》TWICE Mina身体不适也硬撑著出场！志效小队忧心忡忡

Mina今天还带病参加了KBS歌谣大祝祭的彩排，Get Well Soon Mina~

JYP娱乐在25日下午突然公告：「Mina因为身体不适，不参加SBS歌谣大战的直播。 」不过Mina还是参加了红毯拍照环节和开场时的集体出场环节。





当天播出的TWICE的三首歌《What is Love?》、《YES or YES》和《Dance The Night Away》都是预先录制的。



在集体出场环节，能看到Mina是挽著Momo，和其他成员一起出场的。 站在后面的成员都非常担忧Mina的身体状况，定延还转身照看。







Yall know that Mina is everyone's baby but the fact that Momo is always there with her, it calms me. Maybe they are always the tragic one but we know for a fact that Mina will always take care of Momo and Momo will take car e of Mina 100%. #GetWellSoonMina pic.twitter.com/iVyXeMPoMI