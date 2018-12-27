《2018 SBS歌谣大战》TWICE Mina身体不适也硬撑著出场！志效小队忧心忡忡

2018年12月27日  

Mina今天还带病参加了KBS歌谣大祝祭的彩排，Get Well Soon Mina~

JYP娱乐在25日下午突然公告：「Mina因为身体不适，不参加SBS歌谣大战的直播。 」不过Mina还是参加了红毯拍照环节和开场时的集体出场环节。

当天播出的TWICE的三首歌《What is Love?》、《YES or YES》和《Dance The Night Away》都是预先录制的。

在集体出场环节，能看到Mina是挽著Momo，和其他成员一起出场的。 站在后面的成员都非常担忧Mina的身体状况，定延还转身照看。


志效特意站在Mina身旁，眼神里满怀关心。

TWICE粉丝ONCE在Twitter上以#GetWellSoonMina的Hashtag，祝愿Mina早日康复。 而今日（27日）Mina还参加了KBS歌谣大祝祭的彩排。

