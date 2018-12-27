《2018 SBS歌謠大戰》TWICE Mina身體不適也硬撐著出場！志效小隊憂心忡忡

Mina今天還帶病參加了KBS歌謠大祝祭的彩排，Get Well Soon Mina~

JYP娛樂在25日下午突然公告：「Mina因為身體不適，不參加SBS歌謠大戰的直播。 」不過Mina還是參加了紅毯拍照環節和開場時的集體出場環節。





當天播出的TWICE的三首歌《What is Love?》、《YES or YES》和《Dance The Night Away》都是預先錄製的。



在集體出場環節，能看到Mina是挽著Momo，和其他成員一起出場的。 站在後面的成員都非常擔憂Mina的身體狀況，定延還轉身照看。







Yall know that Mina is everyone's baby but the fact that Momo is always there with her, it calms me. Maybe they are always the tragic one but we know for a fact that Mina will always take care of Momo and Momo will take car e of Mina 100%. #GetWellSoonMina pic.twitter.com/iVyXeMPoMI