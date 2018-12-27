《2018 SBS歌謠大戰》TWICE Mina身體不適也硬撐著出場！志效小隊憂心忡忡

Mina今天還帶病參加了KBS歌謠大祝祭的彩排，Get Well Soon Mina~

JYP娛樂在25日下午突然公告：「Mina因為身體不適，不參加SBS歌謠大戰的直播。 」不過Mina還是參加了紅毯拍照環節和開場時的集體出場環節。

當天播出的TWICE的三首歌《What is Love?》、《YES or YES》和《Dance The Night Away》都是預先錄製的。

在集體出場環節，能看到Mina是挽著Momo，和其他成員一起出場的。 站在後面的成員都非常擔憂Mina的身體狀況，定延還轉身照看。


志效特意站在Mina身旁，眼神裡滿懷關心。

TWICE粉絲ONCE在Twitter上以#GetWellSoonMina的Hashtag，祝願Mina早日康復。 而今日（27日）Mina還參加了KBS歌謠大祝祭的彩排。

