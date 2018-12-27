《2018 SBS歌謠大戰》TWICE Mina身體不適也硬撐著出場！志效小隊憂心忡忡

Mina今天還帶病參加了KBS歌謠大祝祭的彩排，Get Well Soon Mina~
JYP娛樂在25日下午突然公告：「Mina因為身體不適，不參加SBS歌謠大戰的直播。 」不過Mina還是參加了紅毯拍照環節和開場時的集體出場環節。
當天播出的TWICE的三首歌《What is Love?》、《YES or YES》和《Dance The Night Away》都是預先錄製的。
在集體出場環節，能看到Mina是挽著Momo，和其他成員一起出場的。 站在後面的成員都非常擔憂Mina的身體狀況，定延還轉身照看。
Yall know that Mina is everyone's baby but the fact that Momo is always there with her, it calms me. Maybe they are always the tragic one but we know for a fact that Mina will always take care of Momo and Momo will take car e of Mina 100%. #GetWellSoonMina pic.twitter.com/iVyXeMPoMI— incorrect mimo (@MimoIncorrect) 2018年12月25日
志效特意站在Mina身旁，眼神裡滿懷關心。
So, Mina looked tired since the beginning and Jihyo was holding her #GetWellSoonMina pic.twitter.com/lxHCa FNizq— Israa~ (@IsraaMad) 2018年12月25日
TWICE粉絲ONCE在Twitter上以#GetWellSoonMina的Hashtag，祝願Mina早日康復。 而今日（27日）Mina還參加了KBS歌謠大祝祭的彩排。
圖：IG@twicetagram、Twitter@37minago
ZJM@KSD / 非得本站書面同意 請勿抄襲、轉載、改寫或引述本站內容。如有違者，本站將予以追究