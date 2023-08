SM新男團RIIZE成員昭熙被爆出入獵豔酒吧，還有自稱同校網友稱「是混混，拜託不要喜歡」

SM娛樂新男團RIIZE將正式出道,日前已公布7名成員,包括NCT前成員將太郎與成燦,還有新人銀石、元彬、勝漢、昭熙與Anton。

