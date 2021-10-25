aespa Giselle 对嘴唱出「歧视歌词」引发争议！今日发文道歉：「我无意做这样的事，以后会更加谨言慎行」

明星   2021年10月25日   星期一15:28   Yuan  

aespa 在10月初推出首张迷你专辑《Savage》，音源、销量都获得非常优异的成绩。


（图源：SM娱乐）

（图源：twitter@aespa_official）

近日，所属社SM娱乐公开她们准备回归的花絮过程，有段是Karina、Giselle、Ningning 在休息期间对著镜头兴奋地跟著音乐舞动。当时背景音乐是美国歌手SZA的《Love Galore》，Giselle 对嘴唱出歌词，并没有避开带有贬低和歧视黑人意味的敏感字眼「niggas（黑鬼）」。

（图源：twitter@flrtyvs截图）

（图源：twitter@flrtyvs截图）

这段影片在网路上流传，引发外国网友的讨论和批评。许多人都是对 Giselle 感到相当失望，认为她从小就读国际学校，也能说流利的英语，所以根本不可能不清楚这个词语的意思，因此要求她为此道歉，而SM也已下架该影片。

今日（25日）中午，Giselle 在 aespa 官方 SNS 表示道歉：「大家好，我是Giselle。我想为对於当时播放歌曲说出错误的话而道歉，我无意做这样的事，当时我听了我最喜欢的艺术家的歌曲而沈浸其中，我真心道歉，我会继续学习并且更加谨言慎行。」


（图源：twitter@aespa_official）
（封面图源：twitter@aespa_official）

