NCT DREAM楷灿健康出状况，SM：出现心跳胸闷异常，一切活动暂停，全年无休行程超满

忙碌的行程成为讨论中心。

NCT DREAM的成员楷灿近日传出身体出状况,一切行程皆全面暂停,直至回复健康状态。据悉,楷灿近日出现心跳异常、胸闷等等症状,目前正在接受专业治疗,需要时间疗养。



"We would like to tell the fans about the member Haechan's health condition and absence from the schedule.



Haechan recently felt abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, so he visited a hospital with his manager for counseling and checkup, and received + pic.twitter.com/5ggpD00COs